Gogglebox star hilariously SNORES through Meghan and Harry interview

Nearly 30 million people were hooked worldwide, but Gogglebox star Jenny had a kip!

Gogglebox star Jenny managed to fall asleep while watching Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey!

In tonight’s episode of the C4 favourite, the Gogglebox stars sit down to see the bombshell interview, which has caused headlines around the world.

But while over 11 million people watched the interview on ITV on Monday night – not to mention the 17 million who saw it in the US – one person fell asleep!

Yep, it all came too much for Jenny. On the official Lee and Jenny Gogglebox Twitter page, Lee posted a picture of Jenny enjoying 40 winks.

We can hear Jenny lightly snoring as in the background you can hear Meghan talking to Oprah. Halfway through the 36 second clip a stunned Jenny wakes up, with Lee laughing away heartily.

Lee tweeted: “Happy Gogglebox Friday everyone I think the news made Jen fall asleep not me.”

Jenny and Lee are a key part of the Gogglebox cast. The duo are famous for filming from Lee’s caravan in Hull and they love making jokes at each other’s expense. Tonight’s Gogglebox promises to be a cracker as the gang have their say on that interview. They will also be passing comment on the surprise news that Piers Morgan has left Good Morning Britain.

They will also be watching The Celebrity Circle for Stand Up to Cancer, Teen First Dates and Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby. Plus they will be chatting potentially about the BBC’s News coverage of NHS Pay.

Hopefully everyone else manages to stay awake through this week’s TV.

Gogglebox 2021 will be on Channel 4 tonight at 9pm (see our TV guide for full listings). Gogglebox is available on All4, and viewers can also watch previous seasons on demand too.