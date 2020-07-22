Gogglebox favourite Stephen Webb has delighted fans with a special picture...

Stephen Webb, who has appeared on Gogglebox since the show started, has shared a special milestone picture with his fans.

The star took to his Instagram page to share a lovely series of photos to celebrate his second wedding anniversary to husband and co-star Daniel Lustig.

The TV couple tied the knot in the South of France back in 2018 and today shared photos of their lovely ceremony where they were surrounded by friends and family.

Stephen won viewers over when the Channel 4 show launched back in 2013 with his witty comments and no holds back attitude.

He originally appeared alongside his close friends Christopher Steed, who left after series 10 back in 2017.

Stephen’s mum Pat then joined the show for two series to appear alongside him on the famous sofa.

But new husband Daniel joined the show last year after tying the knot with Stephen back in 2018.

A day to remember

‘Happy anniversary @lustig75 ♥️ ☂️🥂,” Stephen wrote alongside his series of photos, while Daniel posted a photo on his own page with the caption, “Happy anniversary to my wonderful husband.

“Two years ago we were getting married with all our friends and family. You are my rock love you 😍 #teamlustigwebb all the way @stephengwebb1971 #anniversary #husbandsofinstagram #chateaudelisse”.

Fans and friends were thrilled for the pair on their important milestone, with comments on the post including, “Happy anniversary to you both 💖❤️😘”, “Happy Anniversary 🍾🍾🍾🍾🥂🥂🥂🥂” and “Happy Anniversary 💚 Gorgeous pics x”.

Fellow Gogglebox star Izzi Warner, who appears on the show with her sister Ellie, also congratulated the duo, writing, “Happy anniversary you two 💖🥂xxx”.

Gogglebox is currently on a series break and Celebrity Gogglebox, featuring stars like Zoe Ball, Denise Van Outen and Daisy May Cooper, having just finished last week.

But there is good news for Gogglebox fans because the show is expected to resume with all of our sofa favourites in September.

We can’t wait until we can tune in again!