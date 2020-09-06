The wait for series 16 is almost over...

Gogglebox stars Izzi and Ellie Warner have revealed new looks as fans get ready for the new series starting next week.

The sisters, who have already started filming the new series, have shared a picture on Instagram with fans showing off their hair transformations.

Izzi shared the news that they would be back on our screens on Friday 11th September for the latest series of Gogglebox (See our TV Guide for full listings), leaving fans delighted that their favourite show was returning.

A new look for a new series…

The siblings showed off their new looks with a picture of them both in Elie’s sitting room, which is now a familiar part Gogglebox every Friday night.

While Izzi was sporting a wavier look to her long brunette locks, it was Ellie who was showcasing the biggest makeover after dying her usual blonde hair half purple and half pink.

Fans commented on the post, revealing they couldn’t wait to see the pair back on their screens as some of Britains sharpest armchair critics.

One viewer said: “I can’t wait, you two are my favourites!”

While another fan agreed: “Can’t wait, love the two of you together.” and another fan commented: “Buzzing for the best programme on telly to be back!”

Siblings reunited

Fans were particularly happy by the news the sisters would be reunited on screen again after Izzi was forced to take a break from the show earlier this year thanks to lockdown restrictions.

As the sisters don’t live in the same house, they were forced to stay apart as the country went into lockdown, leaving Ellie’s boyfriend Nat to step in and take Izzi’s place.

When they were finally reunited in the last series, Ofcom received complaints regarding social distancing.

Channel 4 has confirmed that Gogglebox will be back with series 16 next week, and that the series will consist of 15 episodes for fans to enjoy.

The new series of Gogglebox starts on 11th September at 9pm on Channel 4.