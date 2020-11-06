Ranvir Singh has been chatting with the 2013 series runner-up

Good Morning Britain star Ranvir Singh says Susanna Reid, her co-star on the breakfast show and former Strictly runner-up, has been giving her some words of wisdom.

Ranvir has been chatting to Susanna and another Good Morning Britain colleague and former Strictly contestant Kate Garraway, about how to get the best out of being on the BBC1 hit.

Here Good Morning Britain star Ranvir Singh talks us through her Strictly adventure…

Is dancing on Strictly Come Dancing 2020 starting to feel real yet?

“It’s definitely sinking in now. Everyone’s so nice, so I do find I just keep wanting the other celebrities to do well. My manager’s like: ‘Ranvir, you do realise that’s not the right attitude’. But I just feel like a viewer!”

Many of your Good Morning Britain colleagues – including Susanna Reid and Kate Garraway – have competed on Strictly. What advice have they been giving you?

“Everyone at GMB just keeps saying to me: ‘You’re in the centre of a complete whirlwind and it’ll be like nothing else you’ve ever done, so just enjoy every second.’ Filming GMB and All Around Britain at the same time, I am worried that the tiredness will soon kick in – but Susanna has told me the adrenaline will carry me through.”

You’re known for fronting hard news – are you looking forward to viewers seeing a more fun side of you?

“Yeah, I am actually. It’s quite unusual to be asked about my life because I’m so used to being the one asking the questions. At 43, I feel like I’m more relaxed with myself so, yeah, I’m looking forward to people seeing the real me on Strictly. I like to laugh a lot – and you don’t get to do that when you’re covering politics every day!”

Are you enjoying getting glammed up for Strictly?

“Oh, I love it all! But I put on a stone during lockdown, so I’ve told the poor wardrobe department: ‘Listen, I don’t mind what you do on the outside, what I care about is the strength of the support underwear. It has to be the best you’ve got to suck it all in.’”

How do you fancy your chances in the competition?

“I simply cannot compete with the likes of an Olympic Gold Medal-winning boxer like Nicola Adams. So, what I’m going for is enthusiasm and joy. My whole job is about picking up information and translating it really quickly. So I’m hoping that part of my brain will help me when it comes to learning the moves. A finalist? Gosh, what a crazy thought!”

*Interviews by Steven Perkins and Victoria Wilson

