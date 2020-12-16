Gordon, Gino and Fred are back in their RV and heading off to Lapland



Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa will reunite everyone’s favourite foodie friends after what Gordon Ramsay himself has described as a “bloody difficult” year.

Promising all the usual carnage, this seasonal special is certain to deliver some truly festive fun to brighten up everyone’s evening.

Want to know what Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa has in store for the celebrity chefs and their masterful maître d’hôtel friend? Find out below!

When is Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa on?

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa will be shown at 9pm on Wednesday 16th December on ITV.

Where are the boys headed this year?

After Gino led them to Moroccan deserts last year, Gordon has decided he wants to escape further North to celebrate Christmas in the best way possible. He’s loading Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieux back into their trusty RV and heading to Santa’s official home: Lapland, in Finland.

What are they going to get up to?

This year, Fred wants to fulfil his dream of seeing the Northern Lights, Gino wants to hand-deliver a letter from his daughter Mia to Santa, and Gordon desperately wants to sample the culinary delights of the region, especially some reindeer meat!

Before that though, they’ll also be taking part in an unorthodox Christmas feast with the indigenous Sami people. They are the only group in the whole of the EU who have been herding reindeer for centuries. And of course, they’ll have to get involved with helping them herd reindeer to earn their dinners, too.

There’s also talk of saunas, diving into ice pools, snowmobile races, building igloos and huskies to distract them from their culinary adventures, though, ensuring it’ll be a truly action-packed adventure!

Gino promises “this is the show that’s going to start Christmas”, and Fred says the lads are “going full on” so they can end their year with a bang, so you definitely do not want to miss this seasonal special!