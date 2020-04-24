ITV has confirmed another series for Gordon, Gino and Fred

TV chefs Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix have kept fans entertained throughout their show Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip as they have made their way through America and Mexico trying out all of the region’s gastronomic delights.

And now ITV have confirmed that the culinary trio will be making their way back to screens for another instalment of the hilarious series.

‘Gordon, Gino & Fred WILL RETURN for another road trip,’ they wrote on their Twitter page, sharing the exciting news with their over two million followers.

The network have not confirmed where the trio will be road tripping next time – whether it will be another American adventure or whether the boys will explore somewhere new – however we’re sure wherever they head to we’re all in for a barrel of laughs.

Speaking about why they chose to visit America and Mexico this time around, Gordon said, “It’s like a second home to me.

“Viewers will see us in my American back garden doing things in a very American way…Bigger and bolder!

“We have a lot of fun exploring America through food, activities and, of course, rivalry!”

“I hadn’t explored Mexico before and was really looking forward to experiencing their food, wine and culture,” he continued.

“Becoming a Luchadores [Mexican Wrestler] was incredible. When you see these guys jumping on each other you think it’s not that hard, but trust me it is!”

Gino revealed that the location wasn’t an important factor to him, adding, “We went to Mexico, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Texas but to be honest I was mostly excited to be with the boys.

“I didn’t care where we were!”

“I’d never been to any of these places before so I was like a puppy, looking at everything, taking it in, and being excited,” added Fred. “It’s the trip of a lifetime.”