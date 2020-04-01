Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip – all you need to know!

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix reveal they’re closer than ever after travelling around North America

The culinary world’s answer to the three amigos – AKA Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix – are embarking on a brand new road trip together this Thursday and this time they’re heading to America!

Following their European adventures and a Christmas trip to Morocco, the tightknit trio are now hopping into a mammoth new RV, ‘Betty the Beast’, to travel from Mexico to Texas.

Over four episodes, there will be cowboy capers, wild wrestling and, goat yoga [!] plus of course an array of interesting ingredients (tequila in a salad, anyone?) and extra large measures of brotherly bonding and bickering!

Here, Gordon Ramsay, 53, Gino, 43, and Fred, 48, tell us more about Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip…

Why did you choose a tour of North America?

Gordon: “It’s like a second home to me. Viewers will see us in my American back garden doing things in a very American way…Bigger and bolder! We have a lot of fun exploring America through food, activities and, of course, rivalry!”

Gino: “We went to Mexico, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Texas but to be honest I was mostly excited to be with the boys. I didn’t care where we were!”

Fred: “I’d never been to any of these places before so I was like a puppy, looking at everything, taking it in, and being excited. It’s the trip of a lifetime.”

You start your road trip in Mexico. What do you get up to there?

Gordon: “I hadn’t explored Mexico before and was really looking forward to experiencing their food, wine and culture. Becoming a Luchadores [Mexican Wrestler] was incredible. When you see these guys jumping on each other you think it’s not that hard, but trust me it is!”

Gino: “I got hammered when Fred organised a tequila tasting! But going in search of the most famous breakfast in the world is something I’ll never forget.”

Fred: “Everything was amazing. I still burst out laughing when I think of Gordon making a salad on a wobbly trolley at the birthplace of the Caesar salad. He dropped a plate, then another fell on the floor, the restaurant was full of people who started applauding, and Michelle-star chef Gordon got very annoyed!”

Tell us about driving the RV ‘Betty the Beast’ across America…

Gordon: “The camper van is bigger here… but no one was injured!”

Gino: “The RV is a huge, monster of a caravan – which we smashed in five days…”

Fred: “Gordon bumped the RV twice. In San Francisco Gino kept scaring people with the very loud beeper. I’m more cautious but they’re always competing and completely destroyed that RV on the trip.”

What other wild antics do you get up to in the series?

Gordon: “Hot air ballooning in the Bay Area, grape stomping, and fishing in Texas. Fred and Gino were hoping I’d make a marijuana-laced dish in San Francisco, but that did not happen!”

Fred: “We went to a ranch in Arizona and herded cattle like cowboys on horses. Gino cooked a beautiful trout we caught near the Colorado River. And in Texas we went to a bingo place where Gordon, who has two left feet, started dancing… Only in America!”

What are the best and worst things about travelling together?

Gordon: “Gino’s annoying when he needs a nap, and then there’s Fred with his selfies! But we’re like three brothers. There are a few pranks and lots of laughs.”

Gino: “It’s true friendship. Gordon’s the big brother who thinks he’s the best at everything, Fred’s the middle brother who balances us out and then I’m the little brother who doesn’t care!”

Fred: “Gordon and Gino are messy! It’s interesting, we’re all so different and should probably never be on a road trip together, but it works. I’d do it again, but I need a rest first!”

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip airs on ITV on Thursdays at 9pm.