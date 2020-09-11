Gordon Ramsay lands first BBC1 primetime game show presenting job

'This is going to be truly epic,' says Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay has landed his first ever game show host gig with new BBC1 series Bank Balance.

The fiery chef is best known for his exploits in the kitchen, but he’ll be doing the presenting for the new game show.

The BBC bill Bank Balance as “a high-stakes, high-pressure game show where contestants test their poise, precision, knowledge and nerve to succeed to build themselves a fortune – or see it come crashing down in an instant.”

The 53-year-old star promises viewers that they will be in for plenty of entertainment.

Gordon says: “This is going to be truly epic. It is such an intense game with so much jeopardy to win big and lose even bigger, where the difference between failure and success is always in the balance. I’m so happy to be working with the fantastic team at the BBC and cannot wait to get in the studio and start stacking those gold bars!”

Kate Phillips, Controller of Entertainment Commissioning, adds: “Bank Balance is a great format where contestants need to balance nerve with knowledge. And Gordon will be a formidable and unforgettable host.”

Meanwhile, ITV earlier this year announced that Gordon, Fred Sirieix and Gino D’Acampo will be heading on another adventure. They recently kept fans entertained with their show Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip. It’s not been confirmed when the show will be back.

Bank Balance, fronted by Gordon Ramsay, is coming soon to BBC1. The broadcaster has yet to announce a start date (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).