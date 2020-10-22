Gorka Marquez isn't just a talented dancer, he is also a personal trainer and can whip up an amazing coffee and walnut cake!

Gorka Marquez has been wowing Strictly Come Dancing fans with his flawless moves and amazing choreography since he joined the show back in 2016.

Since then Gorka has been paired with EastEnders star Tameka Empson, singer Alexandra Burke, and TV presenter Katie Piper.

Now Gorka is back for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 and is dancing with another EastEnders favourite… Maisie Smith.

Most fans of the dancer might know that:

He’s half way through a tour called Firedance with fellow Strictly pro Karen Hauer

He has more than 500,000 followers on Instagram

He’s very close with the other Strictly Come Dancing pros

But what else do we know about Gorka Marquez? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

1. Gorka began dancing when he was 12

After discovering his passion for dancing at a young age, it didn’t take long for Gorka to work his way to the top and in 2010 he represented Spain at the World Latin Championships. He later reached the semi-finals of the WDSF World Cup in 2012.

2. He has toured the world

Before joining the Strictly family, Gorka took the lead role in global dance phenomenon Burn The Floor. He toured the globe with the show, appearing in theatres from the West End to Broadway… as well as visiting places like Japan, Australia, China and South Africa along the way.

3. He’s a top baker

Not only is Gorka a whizz in the kitchen, often whipping up delicious dinners for him and other half Gemma, but he has also proved to be a talented baker, too. Gemma has been known to share his creations on social media and it seems his speciality is a coffee and walnut cake!

4. He’s a very proud dad

Gorka and Gemma welcomed their daughter, Mia, into the world on July 4th 2019. The pair are understandably besotted with their little one and often delight fans by sharing pictures of her on social media. They also get her involved in their gym time, and you can often hear Mia cheering her parents on from the sidelines as they film their workouts for fans.

5. He’s got a VERY surprising phobia

While lots of us have secret phobias, it is usually spiders that get people breaking out into a cold sweat. But for Gorka, it is something much more unexpected – he’s scared of cats! Gemma revealed on the Hits Radio Breakfast Show that they were on a date about a year into their relationship when Gorka started sweating profusely… “He got attacked by one when he was younger,” she explained. “He said it leaped on him so it was like a backpack… he had no top on so it was skin on skin!”

6. He’s a coffee addict

Gorka claims that the best way to start the day is with a coffee and some fresh air… in fact a lot of his social media posts involve coffee!

7. He’s a qualified personal trainer

You only have to look at Gorka’s Instagram page to see how important keeping fit is to him. He and Gemma have their own gym at home and often share workout videos and inspirational training tips with their followers on social media. Gorka is a qualified personal trainer and has produced his own e-plan, allowing fans to work out like him.

Gorka Marquez’s Fact File

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the dancer…

How old is he?

Gorka Marquez’s age is 30, he was born on 4 September 1990.

Is he married?

Gorka Marquez has been dating Gemma Atkinson since they met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017.

Does he have kids?

Gorka Marquez and Gemma have a daughter together called Mia, who was born on 4 July 2019.

Where was he born?

Gorka Marquez was born in Bilbao, Northern Spain.

How tall is he?

Gorka Marquez is 1.68 metres tall.

Twitter: @gorkamarquez1

Instagram: @gorka_marquez

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.

Main pic: Getty