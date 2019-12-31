The Grand Tour host reveals he might quit show in the near future

The Grand Tour has become a hit over on Amazon Prime.

And it’s mostly due to the fact that it is hosted by infamous trio Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond, who previously presented BBC’s Top Gear.

The three hosts have been working together for nearly 20 years, getting caught up in adventures across the world in all different types of transport.

But now one of the well-known hosts might be stepping back from the iconic show.

Presenter James May has spoken out about his future on the show, admitting that he didn’t think that people would want to watch him on the TV anymore.

“How do I feel about ageing? Bad. I’m in the second half of my fifties now and in all honesty, I’m slightly falling apart,” he told The Sun.

“I’m developing nervous disorders and aches and I don’t think I’ll do this much longer because I don’t want to fall apart in public.”

“It would just be a bit undignified and I don’t think people want to see it.”

Opening up on the trio’s future on the show, James added, “There’s almost certainly more of it behind us than in front of us”.

“How long do you want to see old blokes? Jeremy’s possibly even more decrepit than me,” he continued.

“When it takes us 15 minutes to get out of a Ferrari, do you really want to see that? It’s sad”.

“You’re supposed to leave the audience wanting more.

“We never thought we’d be doing it this long,” added James, “and we never really thought about how it would end.”

The presenting trio recently filmed a water-based show for Amazon Prime, with Richard explaining to the Metro that it was hardest they’ve ever done.

“[It] was the hardest because we’re on boats but there’s 50 or 70 of us and then there might be 26 or 27 cars,” he said.

“At any point that convey might have to stop because, let’s say Jeremy has driven into the bank or my engine has died, so that means you’ve got to bring out the crew.”

“You might need breakouts of mechanics, or bring out the supplies so it’s just a case of a huge operation and inevitably sometimes I think that’s an amazing set of skills.”