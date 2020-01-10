Grantchester star Robson Green says ‘GRUMPY’ old dad Geordie is the ‘father Will never had’ in new series

Grantchester returns tonight on ITV!

Grantchester star Robson Green says his cop character Geordie is the father Will never had as he teased that the new series is the “darkest yet”.

The 55-year-old actor reveals that the father and son type relationship between Detective Inspector Geordie Keating and vicar Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) builds as the drama returns tonight on ITV.

“Well it feels as if Geordie is the father Will never had, and Will is the son Geordie never had. Will didn’t fight in World Two whereas Sidney [Chambers, played by James Norton] did, Will has no experience of war and the terrible destruction that took place.”

Robson continues: “Will has never seen that and Geordie has, so there is often that feeling from Geordie that Will has no idea what he’s talking about because he hasn’t lived that experience.

“There is also a lovely argumentative aspect of their relationship but done in a likeable way.

“Will hasn’t gone through what Geordie has gone through, there has never been that shared experience. In a way, Will sometimes comes across as a petulant teenager and Geordie to Will comes across as a grumpy old dad!

“The father and son aspect of the relationship is cemented in this series.”

Robson’s co-star Tom recently told us why romance could be on the cards for Will during this series. So, how are things between Geordie and Cathy (former EastEnders star Kacey Ainsworth) this time?

“On the surface everything appears happy in their relationship, Geordie has accepted Cathy’s position and vice-versa. Everything appears good, and Geordie suggests they get help to improve what is really good and so they move the mother-in-law in and this brings up so many secrets and so many lies that Cathy has held deep inside for so many years. They manifest themselves throughout the series and it all comes to a head with Cathy.”

Meanwhile, Robson says he knew “instinctively” Grantchester would be a hit way back when he read the script for the first series.

“I loved the script, the charm of it and the relationships I really liked. We did the read-through and it was a joy to read and after the first week of filming I thought, ‘this could run and run’, because it’s so likeable.”

So, when is Grantchester series five back on ITV?

Grantchester returns to ITV on Friday January 10th at 9pm.

And who’s the cast of series 5 of Grantchester?

Robson Green as Geordie Keating

Tom Brittney as Will Davenport

Al Weaver as Leonard Finch

Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs Chapman

Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating

Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman

Olvier Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe

Lauren Carse as Ellie Harding

Jemma Redgrave as Amelia

Ross Boatman as Vic

Paula Wilcox as Diana