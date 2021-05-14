Grantchester Season 6 — release date, cast, plot, trailer and more

Grantchester Season 6 is coming to our screens in 2021

Grantchester Season 6 will see the Rev Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) and DI Geordie Keating (Robson Green) team up again to crack more murders.

The new series, which is currently filming, will open in 1958 when the pair look into a death at a holiday camp.

Kudos Executive Producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd says: “In these difficult times we are delighted to be able to film another series of our beloved Grantchester. The cast and crew have worked tirelessly to bring the series to the screen and we know the audience are very excited to see what Will, Geordie and the Grantchester family have in store for them.”

Here’s everything we know so far about the new series of Grantchester…

Grantchester Season 6 release date

Grantchester Season 6 will air later in 2021, although ITV is still to confirm an exact release date. Meanwhile, in the US Grantchester will return to Masterpiece on PBS for its sixth series. You can sign up for PBS Masterpiece through Amazon — there’s a 7 day free trial and then it’s $5.99 per month.

What’s the plot?

The opening story sees Geordie, Cathy and their family head off on holiday with Will, Leonard and Mrs C. Everyone is looking forward to their break at a holiday camp, but things quickly go wrong when a body is found. Is the death a tragic accident? Or is there foul play? Geordie and Will have to cut short their fun to investigate the death. Is the killer at the holiday camp?

Head writer Daisy Coulam has teased we can expect some huge stories ahead. Taking to Masterpiece, she said: “Season 6 is going to be kind of game-changing for a lot of our characters—we’re going to put them all through the wringer this series.

“And it’s a big series for Leonard, where we’re going to take him to some quite dark places. Basically, we’re going to do a couple of quite big stories for our central characters that pull everyone into them. So it’s not separate strands —each strand will affect all of our lovely characters. It’s going to be emotional for all of them! I’m quite excited, actually, about the series. I feel like it could be the height of Grantchester.”

Who’s in the cast?

Leads Tom Brittney and Robson Green both return. Also back is Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs C, Al Weaver as Leonard, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel and Nick Brimble as Jack.

The show has also announced a string of top guest stars for the new series. They include Jemma Redgrave, Gary Beadle, Rebecca Front and Miles Jupp.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, watch this space!