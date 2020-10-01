Grantchester to return for sixth series as filming starts on Robson Green hit

Robson Green and Tom Brittney are back for a new series of Grantchester. Filming is taking place in Cambridgeshire, Hampshire and Hertfordshire

Grantchester has started filming its eagerly anticipated sixth series.

It will see Robson Green return as DI Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney back as Grantchester’s Reverend Will Davenport.

The intrepid duo will resume their crime-solving double act in 1958 as they try to crack some tough new cases.

The first episode will see Geordie, Cathy and their family, Will, Leonard and Mrs C take a well earned holiday together. But, things take a tragic twist at the holiday camp they go to when there’s a suspicious death.

Geordie and Will are soon on the case and team up to investigate the death. And there’s things that happen at the holiday camp which have knock on effects for the rest of the series…

Only Fools and Horses legend Tessa Peake-Jones returns as Mrs C, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe and Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman.

Guest stars for this series include Jemma Redgrave, Gary Beadle, Dominic Mafham, Rachael Stirling, Miles Jupp and Rebecca Front.

Kudos Executive Producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd says: “In these difficult times we are delighted to be able to film another series of our beloved Grantchester. The cast and crew have worked tirelessly to bring the series to the screen and we know the audience are very excited to see what Will, Geordie and the Grantchester family have in store for them.”

Before Tom Brittney joined as Will, James Norton starred in the show as Sidney Chambers.

Having been in Grantchester since it started in 2014, Norton finally departed the ITV show in 2019.

Talking about why he left, Norton said at the time: “It’s been such an emotional decision, I’ve loved this job so much and I owe the show an enormous amount. Robson has been the best partner in crime both on and off screen, it’s no secret that we have the most amazing bromance!

“When Sidney’s storyline with Amanda (his on-off girlfriend) was tied up and he choose the church over her, it seemed like that was the natural conclusion to his story.”

Grantchester is expected to return in 2021.