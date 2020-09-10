The Great British Bake Off confirms start date on C4 – not long to wait!

The Great British Bake Off is back!

The Great British Bake Off will return to our screens later this month on Channel 4.

The broadcaster has revealed that the new series will begin on Tuesday, September 22nd at 8pm.

And The Great British Bake Off boasts a new presenting line-up this year as Matt Lucas has joined following Sandi Toksvig’s decision to leave after three years on the show.

Comedian Matt earlier this year spoke about his excitement about joining co-presenter Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in the Bake Off tent.

“I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television. I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!”

Noel said: “I love Matt. I love his warmth and his comedy and his big joyful smile. I think if we play our cards right we could become the next Chas and Morph.”

Paul, the only person left from the original line-up, added: “I’m a genuine fan of Matt’s, it is such great news he will be joining us in the tent, he’s a fantastic addition to the team.”

The Great British Bake Off start date is slightly later than normal because of the pandemic. It’s one of a number of big shows coming soon to our screens. David Tennant serial killer drama Des will start shortly, while another big drama, Us, starring Tom Hollander, is heading soon to BBC1.

The Great British Bake Off starts on C4 on Tuesday, September 22 at 8pm (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).