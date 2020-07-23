Good news for baking fans...

Just when it seemed we wouldn’t be seeing The Great British Bake Off on our screens this year, it has been confirmed that the series will be returning later this year.

And better still – filming in the infamous baking tent has already begun!

According to Deadline the much-loved Channel 4 show started production two weeks ago.

The website also reports that according to production company Sky Studios’ CEO, Gary Davey, the filming is going “very well.”

Filming with social distancing

To make sure that the TV show sticks to the current social distancing regulations, the cast, contestants and crew, including new presenter Matt Lucas, have been in quarantine in the run up to filming.

Fans will know that judge Sandi Toksvig left the show at the end of the last series and Matt will be joining Noel Fielding to deliver all the soggy bottom-related puns that fans know and love.

There have also been reports that the show has moved to a new remote location instead of the usual Welford Park, where filming usually takes place.

Speaking of the new filming location, Sky Studios’ chief commercial officer, Jane Millichip, has revealed: “It’s all happening in deep secret, somewhere in darkest, deepest Britain in the shires.

“You will have your Victoria sponge this year.”

With the new series of Bake Off not being included in the Channel 4 autumn press pack, it seems likely that it might now air in the winter.

However, with TV scheduling still recovering after coronavirus shut down filming across the country, this could still change.

So with a new series of Great British Bake Off to look forward to later this year, it seems we might be able to brush up on all those baking skills we discovered in lockdown after all. Hurrah!