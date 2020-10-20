Great British Bake Off fans FUMING with the government for this reason!

Great British Bake Off fans want it to be a place of escapism!

Great British Bake Off fans have been left fuming by the fact the government has placed Brexit information adverts during their beloved C4 favourite.

The primary complaint was that everyone sees Bake Off as a time to escape from the outside world and then suddenly there’s government ads about Brexit!

The message on social media is clear – people want Bake Off to simply be a land of joy and cake eating!

“Nooooo to Brexit ads during bakeoff I watch bake off to escape 2020,” tweeted one viewer.

Another wrote: “Actually think government sponsored Brexit ads during bake off should be banned. Talk about a rude awakening from my cosy Tuesday escapism.”

A third viewer complained: “Being bombarded with Brexit and ‘get back to work’ ads during bake off. Like cmon guys I came here to escape and relax and watch pastry falling.”

Another commented: “I would very much like it if the government could not interrupt bake off with Brexit adverts. Bake off is my space.”

Bake Off spoilers follow!

Meanwhile, Linda was the person who left the tent tonight. Linda commented: “It’s been amazing. One of the highlights off my life”.

Pastry week proved an entertaining watch not least when Paul Hollywood picked up a tart which promptly collapsed in his hands.

Laura was named star baker as her caged tart showstopper won over the judges. And fans agreed that Laura had put in a “phenomenal” performance and that she deserved to be named star baker.

Next week the Great British Bake Off will see the show’s first ever Japanese week. It will see the bakers having to tackle a Japanese version of Asian staple steamed buns.

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesday 28th October on C4 at 8pm.