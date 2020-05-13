Great Expectations coming to BBC1 – second Dickens adaptation by Peaky Blinders creator following A Christmas Carol

Steven recently adapted A Christmas Carol for BBC1

Charles Dickens classic Great Expectations is being adapted by Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight for BBC1.

It follows the success of Steven’s adaptation of another famous Dickens work, A Christmas Carol, last Christmas.

That adaptation starred ex Neighbours actor Guy Pearce as Scrooge and Andy Serkis as the Ghost of Christmas Past.

Now, the Beeb has given the green light to a six-part version of Great Expectations.

It tells the coming-of-age story of an orphan nicknamed Pip. Charles Dickens originally released it in a series of weekly chapters in 1860, before it was later published as a novel.

Like A Christmas Carol, Knight will again be teaming up with producers Ridley Scott (who directed Blade Runner and Gladiator) and Tom Hardy.

Steven Knight says: “Adapting Dickens’ work is a delight. I chose Great Expectations as the next work to bring to the screen not just because of the timeless characters, but also because of the very timely story.

“A story of class mobility and class intransigence, told through an intensely emotional and personal first-person narrative.

“As the son of a Blacksmith myself, Pip’s journey from the forge into society is a very special one to me.”

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, adds: “Great Expectations is the second in Steven Knight’s series of Dickens adaptations and the perfect choice given its timely and personal narrative.

“His original take on one of Britain’s most loved classics will make it must see drama for a whole new generation.”

It’s not yet been announced when Great Expectations will be shown on BBC1. However, it might well be screened at Christmas if it can be made in time.

When it ws shown last festive season, A Christmas Carol pulled in nearly eight million viewers (all-screen 30 day figures).