Helena Bonham Carter joins cast of new Greg Davies comedy The Cleaner

David Mitchell also signs up for the new BBC1 comedy, starring and written by Greg Davies

The BBC has announced that Helena Bonham Carter has joined the cast of new Greg Davies comedy The Cleaner.

In further casting news, it’s also been revealed that comedian David Mitchell will be joining the show. The Beeb also released a shot of Greg Davies holding a clapperboard for take one, scene one of the series.

Taskmaster star Greg, who’s written The Cleaner, plays Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead, a state-certified cleaning technician who cleans up crime scenes! Yep, it’s Paul’s job to make sure crime scenes are spotless when all the bodies are cleared away!

Not surprisingly Paul sees some strange things during his job. He comes across everyone from the victim’s relatives, to neighbours and sometimes even the murderers themselves. Paul is the type of man who likes a good gossip and he gets lots of information out of the people he talks to.

Greg Davies says: “I’m thrilled that this remarkable collection of actors has agreed to appear next to me on screen. Scrubbing up blood in a hazmat suit in front of them will be a pleasure.”

Shane Allen, Commissioning Controller for BBC Comedy says: “Pinched myself when I saw all this comedy and acting royalty in one show. It’s all down to Greg’s well hewn scripts which take us in to different character worlds in surprising and funny ways each week as Wicky has a transformative effect on those he comes across. The Cleaner delivers on BBC1s unique commitment to make UK comedy for a mainstream audience”

Other key cast include Stephanie Cole (Still Open All Hours), Donald Sumpter (Game Of Thrones), Shobu Kapoor (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Ruth Madeley (Years And Years), Layton Williams (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie musical), Zita Sattar (Casualty), Georgie Glen (The Crown, Call The Midwife), Bill Skinner (Ted Lasso), and Esmonde Cole (Still So Awkward).

It’s not yet been announced when the six-part series, starring Greg Davies, will be on BBC1.