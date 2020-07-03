Groundhog Day TV series in the works 30 years after the iconic film

Well it's Groundhog Day... again!

Groundhog Day is getting a TV adaptation, set 30 years after the original film.

Stephen Tobolowsky, who played insurance agent Ned Ryerson in the film, spilled the beans about the series.

Speaking to The Production Meeting Podcast, Stephen teased that “there’s talks” about bringing it to the small screen.

He revealed, “There’s talk about a Groundhog Day series in the works.

“One of the producers – I was working on The Goldbergs or Schooled, one of those shows over on the Sony lot, and one of the producers saw me and goes, ‘Oh, Stephen! Stephen!

“We’re working on a Groundhog Day TV show. Could you be Ned for the TV show?’ I go, ‘Sure. Yeah. No problem.’ But it’s Ned thirty years later. What has his life become?”

It would definitely be interesting to see what Ned would be like in the future, three decades on.

As for leading man Bill Murray, who played weatherman Phil caught in a loop, it’s not known if he would be up for joining.

So far, not much is known about the Groundhog Day series, and if it will follow Phil or an entirely new concept.

We’re no stranger to the time loop trope, with several films and programmes being inspired by the 1993 film.

Most recently, Netflix’s Russian Doll saw Orange is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne caught in an inexplicable loop.

And it’s been used in horror films too, in Happy Death Day and its sequel Happy Death Day 2 U.

It’s not yet known who is producing, writing and directing the TV adaptation, but we can wait with bated breath.