Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire to play iconic chef

We can't wait to watch this!
Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire has landed an exciting new role in an upcoming eight-part series for HBO Max.
The new series will focus on the life of American chef Julia Child, with Sarah taking on the lead role. Frasier’s David Hyde Pierce stars opposite Sarah as Julia’s husband.
Simply titled Julia, this series will also star Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, Fiona Glascott, Bebe Neuwirth, Isabella Rossellini and Jefferson Mays.
Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max said: “We are so happy to help bring the incomparable Julia Child back to the small screen, when we need her more than ever. This show’s look into her life, marriage and trailblazing career as she transformed the way we talk about food is an absolute delight.”
As well as focusing on Julia Child’s life, HBO has also revealed that the series will explore, “an evolving time in American history – the emergence of a new social institution called public television, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural growth”.
Julia Child is most recognized for bringing French cuisine to the American public with her debut cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking, as well as subsequent TV cooking shows.
Julia is currently in production.