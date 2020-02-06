Happy Valley actress Siobhan Finneran has revealed that a third series of the Yorkshire based police drama could soon be underway.

The former Downton Abbery star, who plays Clare Cartwright in the smash hit BBC show, sat down with This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to discuss the programme’s potential return.

It’s been four years since the second series of the thrilling watch drew to a close and Siobhan has confirmed that a third hitting our screens is a possibility.

Grilling Siobhan for answers, Holly asked about writer Sally Wainright’s plans.

“We’ve been teased, Sally Wainwright says there will be a third series, we’re waiting for Ryan who’s Catherine’s grandson to grow up a bit because that’s important for the storyline,” she said.

“How much longer have we got to wait? Do you even know, is anything on a heavy pencil?”

Giving the answer all Happy Valley fanatics have been waiting to hear, the actress responded, “We’re just waiting for Sally to write it, fingers crossed.”

“Rhys, who plays Ryan, sent me a little message at Christmas and he looks like a fully grown man now, so he is growing up.”

While the third series is far from being in clear view, it seems that Rhys Connah, who plays troubled police officer Catherine Cawood’s grandson, has reached the right age for the new episodes to kick off.

Speaking to Radio Times last year, Siobhan said, “Basically we’re kind of waiting for the little boy to grow up, so he’s more of a teenager than a child.

“That’s always been the plan. We never intended to do it again straight away, so it kind of hopefully is going to work out nicely time-wise.”