What time is Harlots on BBC2 tonight? How many episodes are there?

Prepare for some period drama fun

Harlots will begin on BBC2 tonight [Wednesday 5th August] at 9pm, with a second episode following at 9.50pm [see our TV guide for full listings].

The racy period drama – see our full guide to the series – will then continue with another double bill next Wednesday, 12th August, at 9pm.

The cast of the raunchy drama includes former Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay, who played Sybil in the famous show.

How many episodes are there in season one of Harlots?

There’s eight episodes in the first series. Harlots ran for three series of eight episodes each, so there’s 24 in total to enjoy. The show originally went out on ITV encore.

What is the show about?

It’s set in 18th century Georgian London and follows brothel owner Margaret Wells (Oscar-nominated actress Samantha Morton) and her family as they battle to rise through society. But they face a fierce enemy in Lydia Quigley (Mum star Lesley Manville), an unscrupulous rival madam out to destroy Margaret. Jessica Brown Findlay plays Charlotte Wells, Margaret’s daughter and the most coveted courtesan in London.

How raunchy is Harlots?

In a previous interview when the show originally ran, Jessica told us: “It’s definitely going out after the watershed, but it’s not quite Game of Thrones!” Jessica also spoke about Charlotte…

“She is notorious. She’s the most famous and sought after courtesan in London, everyone knows her name.

“She gets paid in jewels and lives what is, for many people, a sought after life but she’s actually very complicated. She parades around with confidence as if she has no cares in the world, but underneath she has a lot of barriers.

“She doesn’t let people in and is untrusting when it comes to love. She’s flawed, frustrating at times but also funny, quick-witted and intelligent – she’s brilliant!”

What time is Harlots on BBC2 tonight?

Harlots begins on BBC2 tonight at 9pm.