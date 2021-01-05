Harry Collett announces his return to Casualty as Ollie

Teenage actor Harry Collett returns to Casualty after breaking into America

Harry Collett was last seen in Casualty back in 2019 having played Staff Nurse David Hide’s son, Ollie Hide, since 2016.

Ollie has appeared in the show sporadically, and you will remember him from his first appearance alongside his mother Rosalene (played by Lorraine Pilkington) where he became trapped in a car that was engulfed in flames.

Harry Collett left Casualty to try and break into Hollywood. So far, he’s appeared in Christopher Nolan’s wartime epic, Dunkirk, and Tom Edmunds’ film Dead in a Week (Or Your Money Back). Harry’s most recent high-profile appearance has been playing Tommy Stubbins alongside Robert Downey Jr. in Doolittle.

However, Harry, 16, confirmed that he’s returning to Casualty once again. He announced this as part of an Instagram Q and A that he hosted on his Instagram story. Many of his fans asked whether he would make a return to the show.

Rather than address one fan’s question in particular, he posted a selfie which said “for everyone asking, YES. I am returning to Casualty this season. See you at Holby.”

Unfortunately, Harry gave no other details about how or why Ollie turns back up at Holby City Hospital.

Last time he was seen in the show, Ollie was trying to visit his dad at the hospital. However, a terror attack at Holby Market meant David was too busy with his patients to be able to make time for Ollie.

Casualty has only just returned to our screens after a brief hiatus due to COVID-19. The 35th series of Casualty began with a COVID-19 special that aired on the 2nd January on BBC1. This episode saw Holby staff working tirelessly to fight the virus as best they can and saw the shock death of a much-loved character.

We recently had a chance to chat to Casualty legend Amanda Mealing, who gave us some exclusive insight into some of the show’s latest plotlines.

Casualty continues at 7:45pm on Saturday 9th January on BBC1.