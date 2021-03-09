It's the interview that the whole world is talking about...

Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on ITV last night, less than 24 hours after it was first shown on US channel CBS.

As predicted there was little else the nation is talking about this morning, and now ITV have announced that the 90-minute programme received hit ratings.

The couple’s intimate interview was watched by an average of 11.1 million viewers in the UK on Monday night.

Viewing figures then peaked at a staggering 12.3 million as the couple opened up about their decision to take a step back from the the Royal Family.

Over in the US the couple’s interview was aired on Sunday evening on CBS, reaching an estimated 17.1 million viewers.

To put these figures into perspective, this is by far the highest viewing figures for ITV this year for a non-news related show.

The highest ratings for ITV before Harry and Meghan’s interview were from The Masked Singer final last month, which saw 8.6 million people tune in.

Only Boris Johnson’s address to the nation about lockdown in January earned the channel higher figures.

If you combine the UK and US figures for Harry and Meghan’s interview, they are similar to Princess Diana’s 1995 interview where she opened up about the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles, with a staggering 23 million people watching.

Harry and Meghan break the internet

There have also been complaints from viewers after ITV Hub crashed last night after so many people tried to watch the interview online.

During the programme Harry and Meghan lifted the lid on Meghan’s loneliness and subsequent suicidal thoughts after joining the Royal Family.

Harry also talked about fact that Charles stopped taking his calls after the couple took a step back as senior royals at the start of last year.

The fact that their son, Archie, was born without a title or protection by security was also addressed.

Buckingham Palace is yet to respond to any of the claims made by the couple in last night’s interview.

Did you miss it? You can watch Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah now on ITV Hub.