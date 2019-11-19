Harry Potter legend unleashes new look in dark new thriller – My character’s so ‘OUTSPOKEN’

‘I’ve never played anyone like him before,’ teases Rupert Grint





Harry Potter star Rupert Grint is unleashing a dark new look in his big new thriller Servant, which is about to make its debut on Apple TV+.

Rupert, 31, looks a million miles away from his days as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films as he stars in the 10-part series by M Night Shyamalan.

The twisted plot sees news reporter Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and chef Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell) suffer the tragic loss of their young son Jericho.

Gripped by grief, the couple try “transitory object therapy” which sees them caring for a lifelike doll called a “reborn doll”.

But Sean becomes concerned when Dorothy hires a nanny, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), who bizarrely starts treating the baby as if it were real.

Sean decides to tell Dororthy’s brother Julian, played by Rupert, about his concerns in the thriller, which promises to be weird and scary.

Talking about the part, Rupert told TV & Satellite Week how much he relished the chance to play Julian.

“I love Julian. I’ve never played anyone like him before. He’s so outspoken. He’s someone you’d think would be good in a crisis because he’s always got answers.

“But it’s almost a façade, and when he comes face to face with Leanne, that façade starts to break. You realise that he’s quite a vulnerable guy.”

Of course it’s not the first time Rupert has moved a long away from his Harry Potter days as loveable Ron.

Last Christmas Rupert starred alongside John Malkovich as Scotland Yard detective Crome in the BBC’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s The ABC Murders.

Rupert revealed then how he enjoyed having a moustache for the part. “‘Yes, my moustache is another layer to lose myself in and being on the smoky sets is atmospheric. I’ve still been recognised outside though but I don’t mind. I always get spells shouted at me!”

Servant, starring Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, will be available on Apple TV+ from Thursday 28th November. The first three episode will be available to watch straight away and then each half-hour episode will be issued weekly.

Main picture: Credit: Minh Le