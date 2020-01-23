Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe looks almost unrecognisable with a HUGE beard in his new TV show!

He looks rather different from his boy wizard days...

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is familiar to film-goers around the world as the fresh-faced wizard – but he looks almost unrecognisable in his new comedy Miracle Workers.

The 30-year-old actor is seen in a shot from the upcoming seven-part Sky Comedy series sporting an enormous bushy beard!

Daniel plays a neurotic angel called Craig in Miracle Works, which is set in Heaven and sees Craig answering prayers at Heaven Inc – a corporation run by a dim-witted God (played by Boardwalk Empire’s Steve Buscemi).

Harry Potter fans will no doubt do a double take when they see Daniel’s big beard as Craig, who must save mankind when God threatens to blow up the Earth and start over with a new project.

Talking about what appealed to him about Miracle Works, Daniel has said: “To be honest, most of the television I watch is comedy, so I’ve wanted to do something like this for a long time. It was just a question of finding the right script.”

So, how would Daniel describe Craig’s relationship with God in Miracle Workers?

“He’s terrified of him because he is his boss. But, actually, most of the time God doesn’t know what’s going on and Craig becomes slightly disillusioned. In his head, God has always been almighty, so it’s a bit of a shock to find that he has gone off the rails.”

Meanwhile, Daniel says any future children he has will be reading the Harry Potter books before they watch him in the movies.

“I’ll make sure they read the books before they start watching their dad in the films. But there’s a chance that somebody would have remade the films by then, so there might be a whole new Harry Potter for them to watch.”

All even episode of Miracle Workers will be available on Sky Box Sets and NOW TV from Monday 27th January (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Main picture: Alamy Stock Photo