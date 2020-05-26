Harry Redknapp joins Celebrity Gogglebox for series two

Celebrity Gogglebox returns soon!

Celebrity Gogglebox is back for series two, and football legend Harry Redknapp will be joining the line up.

Starting on June 5th, celebrities will be offering their own thoughts on popular TV shows from the comfort of their own homes.

Harry will be joined by his wife Sandra for the new series, so viewers will get to see both of their opinions as they sit down in front of the TV.

Because of lockdown restrictions, the new series will be filmed by a single mounted camera and not a film crew.

They’ll be joined by the likes of Love Island’s Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore, boxer Nicola Adams and partner Ella Baig, and Zoe Ball and her son Woody.

Laura Whitmore took to Instagram to confirm the exciting news on Tuesday.

She wrote, “New Gogglebox coming soon @channel4 (I’m in charge of the remote as you can see 😂)”

Other returning stars include Denise Van Outen and partner Eddie Boxshall, Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash, and Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv.

Speaking about the return, Denise said, “Really excited to let you all know that we’re going to be back in Celebrity Gogglebox. We can’t wait to be back on the sofa and back in your living rooms. Please do tune in next Friday 5th June at 9pm on Channel 4.”

But whilst we have a confirmed line-up and date, it’s not yet known exactly what the celebrities will be watching.

Despite lockdown restrictions, there’s been lots going on in the world on TV.

BBC iPlayer has seen record numbers lately, and there’s been plenty of headlines dominating the news.

We won’t have long to wait though, as Celebrity Gogglebox series two returns next Friday!

Will you be tuning in?