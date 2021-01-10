Is footballing legend Harry Redknapp joining the cast of EastEnders?

Harry Redknapp is so determined to land a role in EastEnders that he has even written the script...

Footballing legend Harry Redknapp has revealed his ambition for 2021 is to land a part in EastEnders.

However, he doesn’t see himself in the soap for decades to come.

He has instead hinted that he’s like to be in the show for a year before his character is dramatically bumped off.

Harry’s written his first scene

The 2018 I’m A Celebrity winner told The Sun that he has even written the script for when he arrives in the soap…

“My ambition for 2021 is to get a part in EastEnders because I’m a real Eastender.

“I grew up in Poplar, so have a real affinity with the area.

“I’ve already worked out my character and this is the scene…

“Mick Carter and the regular punters are in The Vic.

“They’re at the bar having a drink, and one of them says, ”ere, you heard Redknapp has moved back in the area?’ and another says, ‘Nah, he’s moved to that posh Sandbanks.'”

“Mick then says, ‘Nah, he’s had enough of it. He’s come back.’

“At this point, I come into the pub and they all turn around looking shocked and say, ‘I’ve moved around the corner.’

“Mick then says, ‘Harry’s back ’cause we’re starting up a little business. A bit of this, bit of that.’

“I’ve already written the script so now all the show’s bosses need to do is to call me up.

“I’d like to be in it for a year, before they bump me off or something.”

West Ham fan

Harry is convinced he’s perfect to be Mick Carter’s new sidekick after actor Danny Dyer is a life-long West Ham fan – and so is his on screen alter ego.

The football team, which Harry played for 175 times and managed from 1994 until 2001, even features in the Carter family living room, with a ‘Carter 77’ West Ham shirt on their wall.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.