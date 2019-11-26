HEART-BREAKING twist leads to a SHOCK EXIT for THIS Neighbours favourite?

Harlow makes a shocking decision about her future in today's Neighbours... is Ramsay Street about to lose its newest Robinson?

Today’s Neighbours sees Harlow make the heartbreaking decision to move back to England with her mum, Prue Wallace, but there’s something that she doesn’t know…

Ever since Prue came back into Harlow’s life, she has been fighting to prove to her daughter that she is a changed woman.

But while Harlow has slowly started to believe that maybe her mum can change and will put her first from now on, Neighbours fans know that Prue is still very much under the influence of her cult, The Order.

But a twist came in yesterday’s Neighbours when Prue caught alcoholic Terese Willis secretly drinking, having fallen off the wagon after the Lassiters’ hidden camera scandal.

Prue will today use her new-found dirt on Terese to blackmail her into backing down in her fight for Harlow to stay in Australia, leaving Harlow to think that Terese doesn’t care about her leaving.

With Paul all consumed by the legal action that is being taken against him after the hotel scandal, and Terese secretly drinking again, Harlow is left to think that she might be better off in England with her mum.

But while Prue is saying all the right things to her daughter, she is secretly still working for The Order and desperately trying to bring Harlow home to the UK so she can lure her into the fold of the cult.

By the end of today’s Neighbours, Harlow has made the decision to leave with her mum for the UK… but when Prue excitedly books one way tickets to London for the following day, Harlow is forced to think about leaving much sooner than she imagined.

Both Paul and Terese are devastated that Harlow has decided to leave, and in a heart breaking twist, the teenager has no idea that her mum really hasn’t changed at all.

But will anyone manage to prove that Prue isn’t who she says she is before it’s too late?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5