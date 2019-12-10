Heartbreak in Coronation Street as THIS cobbles LEGEND makes tearful EXIT

There's heartbreak heading for Coronation Street this Christmas when Michelle Connor bids a sad farewell to her life in Weatherfield...

Coronation Street fans have known that Michelle Connor is set to depart the cobbles this Christmas after actress Kym Marsh quit her role in the soap earlier this year. But before Michelle goes, there is a heartbreaking twist that will leave Weatherfield shocked…

After the drama of her doomed wedding day where she outed fiancé Robert Preston’s cheating in the most spectacular way, Michelle has decided to leave Coronation Street behind and start a new life somewhere else.

But before she departs the Street, Michelle has got the small matter of selling the Bistro to see to, having taken the restaurant from Robert as part of her revenge plan against him.

After getting her ex to sign the Bistro over to her, she puts it on the market and it doesn’t take long before she gets an offer from a mystery buyer.

But while she has no idea who she is selling the business to, Michelle doesn’t have a lot of choice because she wants to leave the cobbles and get as far away from Robert as she can.

As Christmas approaches, Michelle puts her affairs in order and prepares to say goodbye to her life in Weatherfield.

But before she departs, Michelle heads to the Bistro to meet the new owner and hand over the keys.

But is a horrific twist, it turns out she does know the mysterious new owner after all, because it is none other and sleazy Ray Crosby, the man who indecently propositioned her a few months ago.

Michelle is sickened to see Ray is now the proud owner of the Viaduct Bistro and is fuming that he managed to pull the wool over her eyes.

Raging, Michelle tries to trash the Bistro before she leaves, only stopping with her sabotage when Carla intervenes and talks her out of it.

Michelle breaks down in Carla’s arms, horrified at everything that has happened to her in recent months. But will she still leave the cobbles knowing Ray is the one now in charge of the Bistro?

