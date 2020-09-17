Mitch has realised that things aren't as they seem with Gray...

Tonight’s lead up to Chantelle Atkins’ tragic death has left EastEnders fans in tears.

But while the whole episode was hard to watch there was one moment in particular that viewers found particularly hard to stomach.

EastEnders fans already know that Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) is set to be killed off in tomorrow night’s episode (Friday 18th September – see our TV Guide for full listings) as Gray’s abuse takes a sinister turn.

But somehow knowing Chantelle’s fate has made this week’s EastEnders episodes all the harder to watch.

Tonight’s episode saw Chantelle’s hopes of escaping Gray (Toby-Alexander Smith) crushed when she discovered he’d turned up at the holiday house.

But little did she know, he’d overheard her conversation on the phone with Kheerat, and he was now in full revenge mode.

As the family settled down to watch a movie, they were completely oblivious to the turmoil that Chantelle was living in.

Mitch put on a horror classic and reminisced about how Chantelle used to cuddle up to him whenever she was scared.

Remembering how her dad once protected her, Chantelle told Mitch that she loved him, before cuddling up to him once again.

But instead of needing Mitch to protect her from the scary film, Chantelle was really looking for protection from her violent husband.

After Gray faked a house robbery thanks to Kheerat, he then used it as an excuse to go back to Walford, demanding that Chantelle and the kids go with him.

But Mitch could see that Chantelle was scared, and told her to stay with him if she wanted too.

While you could see how desperately she wanted to stay put, the glare in Gray’s eyes told her that she had no choice but to go home with him.

But before she left, Mitch could tell that something wasn’t right, and fans love him for that moment of fatherly concern…

As Chantelle said goodbye to her mum and dad for what we already know is the last time, fans were left in tears.

Tomorrow’s episode is definitely going to be tough to watch, but make sure you don’t miss a moment and tune in at 8.30pm on BBC1.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.