Hidden will return for a third series with Sian Reese-Williams starring

Hidden, the hit psychological crime drama, will return for a third series on the BBC.

The BBC announced that it will be back for a third run, with Sian Reese-Williams returning as DCI Cadi John. Also back is Siôn Alun Davies as DS Owen Vaughan.

The first two series are still available to watch on iPlayer and have been seen by nearly 10 million viewers in the last year. It airs as Craith on S4C.

BBC Cymru Wales Head of Commissioning Nick Andrews says: “Hidden has been a superb returning series for BBC Wales and fans of Cadi and co. will be thrilled that she’s back doing her thing.

“The production team at Severn has already pulled off two genre-defining series and this latest instalment will be no different. It’s terrifically dark, gripping and intriguing. If the scripts are anything to go by we’re in for another tasty slice of Cymru Noir.”

Series Producer Hannah Thomas says: “We’re delighted to be back with a third series of Hidden and are thrilled that so many of our cast and crew are able to join us on the journey.

“This series has been a real joy for us all to work on and we’re looking forward to being back in North Wales amongst the splendour of the landscape. As with previous series, we will be veering away from the traditional ‘whodunnit’ and asking the question ‘whydunnit’ as we explore the impact of a brutal murder on the wider community.

“DCI Cadi John will be back at the helm of the investigation, whilst simultaneously navigating changes in her personal life.

“Whilst the past year has thrown up many challenges for us all, we’re excited to be reacquainted with the characters that we’ve grown to love.”

It’s not been revealed yet exactly when Hidden series three will start. As soon as it gets an official start date we will bring you the news.

