His Dark Materials season 2 is full of magic, mystery and mayhem

His Dark Materials season 2 is due on screen this autumn.

The first series, based on Phillip Pullman’s best-selling trilogy of fantasy novels, captivated audiences last year. Now, prepare to be enthralled all over again as the second run is on its way very soon.

Here’s everything we know so far about His Dark Materials season 2…

His Dark Materials season 2 – when does it air?

The seven-part second series of His Dark Materials will air in the US on Monday 16 November and is likely to air on BBC1 around the same time.

His Dark Materials 2 – what is it about?

The new run, based on The Subtle Knife, the second book in the trilogy, is set to pick up from the last series as intrepid explorer Lord Asriel, played by James McAvoy, has opened up a bridge into a strange new world. And his equally courageous daughter Lyra, played by Dafne Keen follows him through.

Meanwhile in an alternate world, young Will Parry (Amir Wilson), has also stumbled across this fresh universe and, in an abandoned city there, he and Lyra meet up. As Lyra and Will learn more about their respective fates, they realise they need to track down Will’s father John (Andrew Scott), who has been missing for many years. But as storm clouds gather and a terrible war beckons, Lyra’s ruthless mother Mrs Coulter (Ruth Wilson) is on a single-minded quest to locate her and bring her home…

Who’s new?

While Sherlock’s Andrew Scott will play a central role as enigmatic traveller John Parry, his Fleabag co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge will voice his magical dæmon, an osprey called Sayan Kötör.

“What’s beautiful to me about the books is the relationship with the dæmons,” says Andrew. “It’s all about companionship, friendship, and loyalty. That’s what I feel about Phoebe in my real life so it’s wonderful that this is happening.”

Veteran actor Terence Stamp also joins the cast as Giacomo Paradisi, the one-time bearer of the powerful subtle knife.

Meanwhile Peaky Blinders’ Simone Kirby is scientist Dr Mary Malone, an expert in dark matter who crosses paths with Lyra. Cleaning Up’s Jade Anouka is fearless witch Ruta Skadi.

Is there a trailer?

Yes and it looks pretty intense! It begins with Lyra and Will meeting and realising that neither of them are from the alternate world. Meanwhile aeronaut Lee Scoresby (Lin Manuel Miranda) is desperate to keep Lyra safe but appears injured. And John Parry is shown wielding a knife that could “cut between worlds”.

But as Mrs Coulter says that people will be looking for Lyra, “not all of them good”, mysterious Lord Boreal (Ariyon Bakare), who has been on Lyra and Will ‘s trail says, “She has been found”… With glimpses of witches, threats of troubled times and more danger creeping in as sinister ruling organisation the Magisterium try to tighten their control, it looks set to be a thrilling ride!