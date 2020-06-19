Holby City star Alex Walkinshaw on Fletch’s cancer op dilemma!

It seems Holby's director of nursing has got family trouble as he prepares for cancer surgery, as Alex Walkinshaw reveals...

After recently finding out he has prostate cancer, this week in Holby City, Adrian ‘Fletch’ Fletcher is due to have surgery to have it removed.

Except, it turns out the hospital’s dependable director of nursing hasn’t told his four children about the op, so he’s caught off-guard when his teenage daughter Evie (Phoebe French) unexpectedly turns up at Holby claiming she’s dropping out of school!

Evie (Phoebe French) tells her dad she doesn’t see the point in doing her GCSEs because she’s missed so much of school having to sometimes look after her younger siblings while he’s at work. Although the clock is ticking towards his surgery, Fletch says he’ll call the school to sort things out.

“Being a single father comes with its own pressures,” says Alex Walkinshaw who plays him. “Fletch should be focusing on his treatment but it’s hard to do that when you’re the sole carer for your children. Fletch’s kids are always at the forefront of his mind. He might not be the most conventional dad – but he’s the best dad he can be.”

Later, girlfriend Ange tells Fletch it’s time to head to St James’s hospital for his op… and Evie overhears! Just as Fletch confides in the teen about his cancer, he receives a text to say his op has been cancelled. Luckily, fellow cancer sufferer Essie arranges for the surgery to take place at Holby.

As Fletch prepares to go under the knife, he’s worried there will be complications and that he might die. Will the surgery be a success?

“Fletch struggles with paranoia, uncertainty and insecurity in the way most people do who are about to have surgery,” says Alex. “Is he a good patient? Well, he won’t be horrible to his nurses. But it’s a shame Jac Naylor doesn’t do his obs – I think he’d relish giving her a hard time!”

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.