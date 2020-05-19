Holby City will be returning to our screens very soon...

Holby City fans have been waiting very patiently for their favourite Tuesday night drama to return to their screens… and finally the wait is almost over.

The BBC has announced that the show will return on 2nd June – the first episode to air since April 14th.

Fans of the medical drama will know that Holby City has been off air thanks to a halt in filming after studios were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show has now been off air for more than a month, but it wasn’t just the Holby City studios that were forced to temporarily close.

Casualty, EastEnders and Doctors also stopped production, along with countless other TV shows around the country.

Thankfully it was recently announced that TV shows could go back into production thanks to reduction on lockdown rules… but they will be returning with strict social distancing regulations in place for both cast and crew.

Because the break in scheduling wasn’t planned by the BBC, fans will be pleased to know that the show will be picking up exactly where it left off back in April.

The main storyline will focus on Xavier ‘Nav’ Duval’s death after he met a tragic end trying to expose his nemesis Cameron Dunn.

Nav was rushing to the police station with the evidence he needed to prove that Cameron had left Chloe’s husband to die when he was struck by a bike.

He was sent flying into the air and whacked his head on the kerb… causing him to die from a brain injury.

Holby City airs normally on Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1 and will be returning to our screens on 2nd June.