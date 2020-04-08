They've always had a close relationship...

Holby City is helping the NHS by donating medical equipment during the pandemic.

Actor Bob Barrett, who plays Dr Sacha Levy on the show, told Lorraine the experience was “humbling”.

He revealed that Holby City had given PPE equipment and “anything they can to help” during this time.

Barratt added, “It’s amazing when you see how many people are helping.

‘The show is a massive supporter of the NHS, we try to show the heroism of the workers and that’s what the country is showing at the moment.”

In addition to this, Barrett confirmed that he’d kept in touch with some of the NHS workers he’d met over the years.

He revealed, “I’m keeping in touch with them and it’s been so unbelievably moving.”

He added, “We’ve got to know over the years so many people outside the show and to see how hard they’re working, it’s been… incredible and humbling.”

Confirming the news, Simon Harper, Executive Producer said: “Casualty and Holby City are all about celebrating NHS heroism, so we are only too happy to help out and do what we can for the courageous and selfless real life medics battling this situation.”

Holby City is among those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as filming has halted across a number of programmes.

Last month, the BBC Press Office confirmed that filming on all BBC Studios continuing dramas had been postponed.

If you’re confused about the changes, here’s how Coronavirus has affected your favourite soaps.

Don’t worry, for now we’ll still get to see Bob Barrett and the team on our screens each week!

Holby City continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.