Holby City CANCELLED tonight – here’s why and when it’s on now!

Holby is on Wednesday next...

Holby City fans hoping to see the latest action in the medical hit tonight will be left disappointed as it’s not on in its usual Tuesday night slot.

Poor Holby City fans have suffered plenty of schedule changes in recent times and once again it’s sport causing the problems.

Instead of showing Holby, the BBC has given over most of its Tuesday evening schedule to Match of the Day. At the time Holby City normally starts, 8pm, BBC1 will instead be screening The FA Cup clash between Oxford United and Newcastle United (kick-off 8.05pm).

Less than a month ago the same thing happened again as the BBC moved Holby to show the football. It was also moved about last year due to the Women’s World Cup and the Conservative leadership debate.

There’s better news for EastEnders viewers as the soap will still be shown on Tuesday night, with the episode going out at 7.30pm.

The BBC1 Tuesday evening schedule (see our TV Guide for full listings) looks like this…

7pm The One Show

7.30pm EastEnders

8.00pm Match of the Day Live: The FA Cup

10pm BBC News

The Tuesday evening Holby City will now got out on Wednesday at 8pm. It will see medic Nicky McKendrick (Belinda Owusu) struggling to pay off her debt to patient Steve, who’s been blackmailing her over her mum Tracey’s car accident. With Nicky’s rent overdue, things look like they’re rapidly spiralling out of control for the cash-strapped medic.

Feeling desperate, what lengths will she go to get rid of Steve?

Holby City continues on Wednesday on BBC1 at 8pm