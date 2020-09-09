Holby City, Casualty and Doctors still not scheduled for BBC return

Holby City, Casualty and Doctors remain off air

Holby City, Casualty and Doctors have still not been scheduled for their long-awaited return to BBC1.

Fans of medical soaps are going through a miserable period as all three shows are currently off screen. Filming on all three was suspended due to the pandemic and that explains why they are not currently on.

And the latest BBC1 schedule released for the week beginning Saturday 19th September hasn’t got any of the shows on.

The last episode of Holby City went out on Tuesday August 11th, while Casualty last aired on Saturday 22nd August. Casualty has now resumed filmed. And fans are promised it will come back with a bang with a big new episode set to highlight the difficult realities of battling Coronavirus in the Emergency Department

Meanwhile, Doctors has taken its normal summer break, but would now be back on tv in normal times. However, there’s currently no sign of its return and it’s looking increasingly like it won’t be back until October.

EastEnders has at least made a welcome return to our screens. And while the number of episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale were cut down, they haven’t actually been off air.

Holby City is at least back filming again and it surely can’t be too long before its back on BBC1.

But in welcome news the BBC did reveal that big new Tom Hollander drama Us will be starting on Sunday 20th September at 9pm.

The broadcaster has also revealed that Ghosts season 2, starring Charlotte Ritchie, will begin on Monday 21st September at 8.30pm.

Meanwhile, we will give more updates when we learn when Holby City, Casualty and Doctors will be back on our screens.