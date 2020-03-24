Holby City and Casualty to donate medical supplies to the NHS amid coronavirus pandemic

The BBC are doing their best to support NHS staff.

Holby City and Casualty will donate medical supplies to help NHS staff on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

Given the severity of the virus, many hospitals are running short of equipment such as face masks as well as other equipment.

But the BBC has pledged to do their bit to help, and are donating useful equipment used on popular hospital soaps to help those in need.

Simon Harper, Executive Producer of both soaps says,“Casualty and Holby City are all about celebrating NHS heroism, so we are only too happy to help out and do what we can for the courageous and selfless real life medics battling this situation.

He added, “We are in discussion with local NHS services and will be donating personal protective equipment (PPE) and other useful medical items to assist them.”

This announcement has come after filming halted on both Holby City and Casualty due to the pandemic.

Casualty is filmed in studios in Cardiff, South Wales. Holby City is filmed at BBC Elstree Centre.

But all of these are currently empty as people are instructed to stay at home to prevent spreading of the virus.

The BBC recently confirmed that it had suspended filming on its continuing dramas until further notice.