Holby City star strongly hints there will be a Christmas episode to enjoy

Seems like Holby City fans have something to look forward to this Christmas

Holby City looks like it will be getting a Christmas episode this year for fans to enjoy.

Star David Ames, who plays Dominic Copeland in the BBC1 hit, has tweeted about festive going ons in Holby land.

And, while the news hasn’t been officially confirmed, it does look very much like fans will have a Christmas episode to enjoy.

David, who made his debut as Dominic back in 2013, tweeted: “It’s Christmas in Holby. I’m tempted to trim my scrubs into a tiny two-piece.”

Holby has been back filming since July, when the BBC announced that it will return with a special episode. That will see the hospital gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, as Holby City CEO Max (Jo Martin) wrestles to keep control of the hospital and her staff.

Meanwhile, fans are still waiting to hear when Holby City will be back on our screens. It’s off air currently along with sister show Casualty and Doctors. It seems likely that Doctors won’t be back now until October.

The last episode of Holby went out over a month ago on August 11. Poor Holby fans will be aching to know what happens next after Essie Di Luca tragically died on her wedding day to Sacha Levy.

Fans were hoping for one last moment of joy in Essie’s life, but in a tragic twist she died shortly before getting the chance to officially tie the knot. It left fans in tears and the big question now is how will Sacha cope without Essie?

At least Holby fans know that they will have a festive episode to brighten up their Christmas. Check out our Christmas TV section for all the festive TV news and our TV guide for more shows to enjoy.