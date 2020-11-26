Holby City Christmas spoilers: Sacha blasts Jac in engagement row!

Sacha fumes with Jac for telling his daughter about his engagement

Holby City this Christmas will see Sacha Levy (Bob Barrett) explode with fury against Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel).

Jac has been concerned for her friend ever since he lost the love of his life Essie Di Lucca (Kaye Wragg) on his wedding day.

She has been startled at how Sacha has started a new relationship with vulnerable patient Jodie (Sian Reese-Williams).

And the BBC has teased at Christmas Jac will break the news to Beka that Sacha is now engaged to Jodie.

He can’t believe that Jac has told his daughter without his permission and flips out at his friend. Sacha has been behaving erratically since Essie’s death and his mates are just worried about him.

But Sacha doesn’t see it like this. So will Sacha continue his romance with Jodie despite everything?

We also know that Beka will turn up on the ward and threatens her step-mother-to-be. Jodie, though, doesn’t go down without a fight.

Talking about Sacha’s odd behaviour, Bob previously told us: “Sacha has Complicated Grief Disorder, which means you become the opposite of who you normally are, so he’s behaving appallingly – he’s snapping at people, he’s angry – because he just cannot escape this grief that he has for Essie.

“In one scene he tells Jac: ‘I wish I’d never known Essie’. Of course, that’s not the case but he’s completely locked in his grief – it’s like he’s in a maze and can’t find his way out.”

Meanwhile, the BBC also teased some more Holby City Christmas plotlines. It seems Kian’s sobriety will be tested when he receives an unwelcome Christmas visitor. Meanwhile, the BBC says: “Nicky is torn when Chloe accuses a smug Cameron of abusing his new position. Will Nicky see through his dirty tricks?”

It’s still to be announced when the Christmas episode will air (see our TV guide for more shows to enjoy).