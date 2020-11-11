Holby City gave viewers an insight into hospital life during the peak of a pandemic...

Holby City returned to our screens last night with an episode viewers will never forget.

The episode focused entirely on what it was like woking in a hospital during the height of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and fans have praised the cast and crew, calling it the best episode of the medical drama ever.

Holby returns with a bang

Back after three months off, the episode opened with Ric Griffin waking from a coma, having had brain surgery in the last episode aired back in the summer.

But when Ric wakes, he is shocked to find the hospital he knows so well looking almost unrecognisable as it is gripped by the pandemic.

As well as telling Ric’s story as he fought to recover from his operation, last night’s Holby City also highlighted what it was like for NHS staff working at the start of the pandemic.

From the lack of PPE and new doctors sighing up to help at the hospital, families being kept apart and Thursday evening clapping for our NHS heroes, the episode paid tribute to everyone working on the frontline.

Emotional storylines

As well as the pandemic taking centre stage in the special episode, we also saw Sacha struggling with his grief after losing Essie, and it was also sadly Ric’s exit after 19 years on our screens.

Being male, over 60 and with underlying heath conditions, Ric was already on the vulnerable list.

However, he put his patients first and continued to work despite his health deteriorating.

Eventually he also fell victim to covid, however unlike many people he had been treating, he thankfully recovered.

Fans have hailed the episode the best they have ever watched and have heaped prise on everyone involved with making such a milestone episode…

At the end of the episode, Ric had decided to make his emotional exit – leaving the hospital to make a very special journey to fulfil a promise he made to a dying patient.

Holby City just won’t be the same without him.

Holby City airs on Tuesdays at 7.50pm on BBC One.