Holby City fans to get this RARE Christmas treat tonight

Holby City on a Thursday? It must be Christmas!

Holby City fans will get to enjoy a rare Thursday night episode this evening as the popular BBC1 show is on tonight at 8pm.

Tuesday is the normal night for Holby of course, but in a festive treat for viewers the show is on twice this week – the first episode went out Tuesday and now again tonight.

But it’s a double edged sword for Holby City fans as there’s no episode next week. In fact, after today viewers will have to wait until New Year’s Eve before they get another dose of the hospital hit.

This evening’s episode sees former Coronation Street star Charlie Condou – he played midwife Marcus Dent on the cobbles – as new locum registrar Ben Sherwood.

And Ben is soon making his mark on the Keller Ward… but in the wrong way! Ben greets nurse Essie (Kaye Wragg) with a terrible chat-up line about her being “The angel on top of the Christmas tree” and she’s not very impressed.

But it seems that the chat-up line might work after all at the Christmas party… Ben says sorry for his behaviour and then Essie snogs him in front of ex Sacha! Things could be about to get very complicated over Christmas.

There’s also the fallout from Lofty dumping Dom, who’s not surprisingly feeling rather down with life. Dom tells Ange he’s planning to spend Christmas with Carole, but then he tells Carole he’s going to be with Ange! The pair consult and work out what Dom’s up to, but can they get him to speak about his emotions?

So, after tonight the next Holby City episode will be on New Year’s Eve. The New Year’s Eve episode will see Serena face a difficult situation when she comes face-to-face with a drug dealer who sold drugs to her dead daughter. How will she react?

Holby City continues tonight on BBC1 at 8pm.