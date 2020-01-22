Holby City fans HORRIFIED by this shock Jac Naylor love twist!

It looks like love could be in the air for Holby City favourite Jac Naylor - but fans are divided on who her suitor should be...

Holby City legend Jac Naylor has had a difficult few months but actress Rosie Marcel has shared a major development for the formidable surgeon – and fans aren’t happy!

Taking to her official Instagram page on Wednesday, Rosie posted a ‘Spoiler Alert’, warning to her followers: “Do not swipe right or read the comments if you don’t want to see a Holby City/Jac Naylor Spoiler”.

Of course, dedicated Holby fans needed to know what was going on – and they got an almighty shock when the second picture featured Jac seemingly getting up close and personal… with colleague Kian Madani (Ramin Karimloo)!

Jac hit rock bottom before Christmas as she suffered a major mental breakdown and had to be sectioned in a psychiatric hospital.

Meanwhile, Kian was having a tough time of his own, following the death of his lover Bea.

When Jac feared Kian was going to take his own life on the Black Mountains of Wales, she rushed to his aid and had to perform makeshift surgery on his leg when he fell of a cliffedge, saving his life.

The pair have since developed a newfound respect for each other. But lovers? Surely not!

Responding to her followers, Rosie posted: “Wow! So this photo ruffled a few of your feathers last night… in a good and bad way. So on come then, in a dream world who would you want to have her happily ever after with? Past, present, future or totally bonkers suggestions all welcome!”

One user commented: “100% Fletch. If not then I’ll have him”.

Another said: “Joseph Joseph Joseph … did I mention Joseph????”

Another took things leftfield offering: “Jacob from Casualty!”

Another poster went classic Holby saying: “Michael Spence. It would be a good reason to bring him back”

Are you #TeamJian? Or maybe #TeamFlac? Tune into Holby City, Tuesdays at 8pm to see how the story unfolds…