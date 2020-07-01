Holby City fans left ‘sobbing’ after Essie’s heartbreaking confession

Essie broke down and opened up to Sacha...

Holby City fans were in tears during Tuesday’s episode, after Essie (Kaye Wragg) revealed some devastating news.

The staff nurse was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and has had to undergo strong chemotherapy.

But her treatment isn’t working, as she broke down and confessed the news to ex Sacha (Bob Barret).

This caused Essie to panic, worrying about how much time she’d have left with daughter Isla.

To make matters worse, Isla currently has chicken pox so it was advised that Essie should stay away.

Sacha agreed to care for Essie’s daughter, but it’s clear that the heartbroken mum wants to spend as much time as possible with her.

Fans were devastated at Tuesday’s scenes, with many of them taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One wrote, “Essie, you’re making me cry here… Poor Isla and Sacha#HolbyCity”

Another added, “‘will you just hold me’ Essie #HolbyCity”

A third wrote, “The chemo isn’t working Sacha” NO Essie #HolbyCity”

And a fourth added, “Awwww Essie you’ve got me sobbing here #HolbyCity“

Meanwhile, Essie’s friend Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) is battling prostate cancer, and his recent operation seems to have improved things.

In a recent interview, Kaye Wragg told us, “Essie is delighted that Fletch seems to be getting over his cancer and that things seem to be going well for him. For Essie, it’s not a case of: ‘I wish it was me and not you’ but rather ‘I wish it was me as well’.”

She added, “There’s no holding back with Essie’s story at all and, in the weeks ahead, things become very traumatic.”

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.