When Kian's drug dealer is admitted to Darwin, Jac and Kian find themselves in the firing line, as Ramin Karimloo reveals. Could one of them be shot dead?

Kian Madani’s past demons catch up with him in Holby City soon when a shady acquaintance of his drug dealer turns up on Darwin.

Jac Naylor vowed to give colleague and lover Kian the support he needed when he revealed he’d relapsed into drug addiction. And she’s right by his side soon when his former dealer Sarah Jane is admitted to hospital after being stabbed in prison.

Having ordered Kian to keep his distance from Sarah Jane, Jac (Rosie Marcel) is hostile as she treats her. Matters escalate when Sarah Jane gets a visit from detective Remi, who tells Kian he’s there to see if Sarah Jane can identify her attacker. But Sarah Jane does NOT seem pleased to see him…

Kian’s suspicious of Remi when he hears the pair arguing. Then, when Sarah Jane vanishes from the ward, Kian can’t help but get involved and goes looking for Sarah Jane, fearing she’s in danger. He finds her trying to flee – but when Jac spots them, she thinks Kian’s enabling Sarah Jane to escape, to keep his habit a secret!

“Kian’s not one to be told what to do, he likes to just do things in whatever way he sees as the best solution regardless of protocol,” says Ramin Karimloo, who plays him. “It’s what makes Kian exciting – but also what infuriates Jac!”

Kian reassures Jac he’s not using drugs anymore and pleads wth her to trust him – he wants them to be together forever.

Back on the ward, Sarah Jane confides in Jac that Remi is her ex-boyfriend, who ran up thousands of pounds in gambling debts. She reveals how she blew all her savings bailing him out, fearing he’d kill them both if she didn’t.

Later, Sarah Jane takes a turn for the worse and needs urgent surgery. As Jac and Kian lead her to theatre, Remi returns to the ward… but this time he’s brought a gun. As a shot rings out, who’s been hit?

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.