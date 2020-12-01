Holby City star Rosie Marcel says Jac to drop this bombsell tonight

Holby City's Jac Naylor drops a bombshell on lover Kian this week - but will it be enough to stop him taking drugs? Rosie Marcel reveals more...

Jac Naylor has found herself torn between two guys recently in Holby City – and tonight she puts her heart on the line for one of them.

Jac was recently reunited with Clayton – a man she’d bonded with in the psychiatric unit last year – when he arrived at Holby as a patient. And she was taken aback when he admitted having feelings for her.

Jac burst his bubble, though, when she revealed she was already in a relationship with someone who was kind and who she knew would never hurt her. Realising the lucky man was fellow medic Kian, Clayton was angry when he then saw Kian secretly taking drugs. This week, Clayton warns Kian he’s onto him and orders him to tell Jac – or he will!

Jac says I love you in Holby City

Jac knows about Kian’s past addiction to painkillers and thinks it’s behind him. But as he plucks up the courage to tell her he’s still using, she stops him with a shock revelation: she LOVES him! The news prompts Kian to throw his secret drugs stash in the bin – has he really kicked the habit?

“Jac’s given Kian the benefit of the doubt; their relationship is based on the fact they know the worst about each other and are accepting of it,” explains Rosie Marcel, who plays her. “Jac trusts Kian has dealt with his demons and isn’t self-medicating anymore.”

Also, when Sacha flies of the handle damaging hospital property, new love Jodie takes the rap for him. Will her actions help cement their relationship? Well, we know that the couple are set to get close this Christmas!

Please note that Holby City starts tonight at the earlier time of 7.50pm.

