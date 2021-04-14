Holby City’s Jo Martin: ‘Max has struggled with Louis’ transition…’

When the Holby City thief is finally exposed, CEO Max McGerry has to face some harsh home truths, as actor Jo Martin reveals...

When Holby City CEO Max McGerry is made aware of goods being stolen, in the next episode, she orders an equipment audit of the entire hospital. The identity of the thief is soon revealed, leading to an epic showdown…

Feeling responsible for the fact his old friend Vicky has fallen on hard times, Holby nurse Louis – Max’s son! – has been stealing computers and expensive surgical equipment from the hospital to help get her back on her feet.

Louis (Tyler Luke Cunningham) has taken steps to ensure he isn’t captured on CCTV – but then he’s caught red-handed by junior doctors Josh and Jeong!

The pair give Louis until the end of their shift to tell Max… and eventually he decides to come clean to his mum that he’s the hospital thief!

But there’s more ‘truth’ to come, as transgender Louis – born Lily – explains to Max how Vicky was the only person who was there for him when he was going through his transition and he felt rejected by his ‘bigoted’ family – including her!

“Max has struggled with Louis’ transition,” says Jo Martin, who plays her. “People often worry about what others’ think; that it’s my fault, that I’m the bad mum, when what they should be thinking about is, whatever makes your child happy, whatever gives them life, they should be who they need to be.”

Later, Max calls Fletch to her office and tells him to bring security. Is she really going to shop her own son to police?

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 7.50pm on BBC1.