As Ric Griffin is put to sleep ahead of urgent brain surgery, it seems his arch-rival Guy Self may have him right where he wants him, as John Michie reveals

It’s safe to say there’s never been much love lost between steady Holby City consultant Ric Griffin and flashy neurosurgeon Guy Self. However, next week, Ric ends up with his life literally in Guy’s hands…

After a knock to the head revealed a cyst on his brain, Ric (Hugh Quarshie) now needs urgent surgery. But he seems reluctant to go under the knife, mainly because he doesn’t want his good friend – acting CEO Max McGerry – to operate.

Ric, however, is hiding some worrying symptoms such as visual disturbance – he fails to notice an injured teen being thrown from a vehicle outside the hospital.

Meanwhile, neurosurgeon Guy Self (John Michie) is back at Holby for a disciplinary hearing after being suspended for smashing a mirror in the hospital toilets during an angry outburst.

Guy’s adamant the incident wouldn’t have occurred if Ric hadn’t repeatedly tried to undermine him that day – so he’s annoyed when Ric shows up at the hearing! Ric claims he was worried recovering alcoholic Guy was going to operate while drunk.

When Ric says Guy’s suspension should only be lifted if he agrees to have blood tests to prove he’s not been drinking, Guy launches himself at Ric in a furious rage…

“Guy just finds Ric intensely annoying and thinks he’s a right sanctimonious so-and-so,” reveals John Michie, who plays Guy. “It riles him that Ric’s so perfect and constantly shows Guy up!”

As Guy leaves the room, he warns Ric: “If karma doesn’t get you, I will.” Outside in his car, Guy has a relapse as he swigs from a bottle of whisky…

Later, Ric finally agrees to Max operating but, just as he’s put to sleep, Max is called away to an emergency. Guy overhears a neurosurgeon is needed in theatre… and that the patient is Ric! Will Guy cause his nemesis harm?

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.