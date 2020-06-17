Holby City fans FUMING at ‘silly’ Kian for betraying Jac TWICE!

Fans were not impressed with Kian's behaviour...

Holby City fans were furious after Tuesday’s episode as tensions grew between two doctors.

Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel) is known for being a bit of an ‘ice queen’, but it’s clear she’s falling for Kian Madani (Ramin Karimloo).

In previous episodes, we’d seen Jac and Kian growing closer, arranging to go on a date.

But Kian’s recent behaviour frustrated fans, as he disappointed Jac on two occasions.

The first saw Kian becoming distracted in the operating theatre, relying on colleague Nicky (Belinda Owusu) to do his job.

This annoyed Jac, because Kian was supposed to assist her and hadn’t bothered.

She was also forced to deal with the Kestrel situation on her own, after discovering the company had been hiding something.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Kian then stood Jac up as she waited for him at Pulses.

The pair were meant to meet up for a drink at the bar, but Kian drove off, distracted again.

Unsurprisingly, fans were having none of this, and were quick to judge the surgeon for his decisions.

One wrote, “kian noooo your date silly boy get back in there now you don’t get more than one chance with jac naylor #holbycity”

Another added, “He didn’t meet Jac for a drink, poor Jac! #HolbyCity”

A third was equally concerned about Kian, saying, “Where’s Kian actually going though? What about Jac? Also should he really be driving the amount of pills he’s taken lately? #HolbyCity”

And a fourth added, “Jac Naylor deserves better !! #HolbyCity”

With Kian on the wrong side of fans, will he be able to redeem himself?

And will he have a good enough apology for Jac?

Holby City continues on Tuesday 23rd June at 8pm.